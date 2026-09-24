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Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians

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The sun sets over Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The sun sets over Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

HELSINKI, Sept 24 - Norway's government said on Thursday it will give an additional 125 million Norwegian crowns ($13.17 million) in aid to the occupied Palestinian territories through the United Nations and the World Bank, including public sector budget support.

• Norway recognised a Palestinian state in 2024 and chairs the international donor group for the Palestinians.

• Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement the need for international support was "greater than ever".

• Eide also criticised Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

• Norway is providing around 1 billion Norwegian crowns in assistance to the Palestinians in 2026. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.