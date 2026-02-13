Norway, France to finance more military support for Ukraine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

COPENHAGEN, Feb 12 - Norway has agreed to contribute 4.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($443.25 million) in military support to Ukraine while France has guaranteed for a loan of about 3 billion crowns, the Norwegian government said on Thursday.

The agreement between France and Norway includes acquisition of a large of volume air-to-ground weapons and capabilities that provide surveillance and situational awareness from the French defence industry, the Norwegian government said.

"The projects in this agreement meet crucial Ukraine priorities and have been identified following close dialogue with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence," Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said in a statement.

"The projects we have identified in this agreement will provide rapid effects for Ukraine," he added. REUTERS