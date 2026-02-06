Norwegian Crown Princess apologises to King and Queen over Epstein friendship
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
OSLO – Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit apologised again on Feb 6 for her friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, one of several scandals to hit the Nordic country’s monarchy.
“I also apologise for the situation I have put the royal family in, especially the King and Queen,” she said in a statement released by The Royal Palace.
New files related to Epstein published by the US Justice Department last week included extensive e-mail correspondence between the Crown Princess and Epstein
extensive e-mail correspondence between the Crown Princess and Epsteinafter he was found guilty of child sex crimes in 2008.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the spouse of King Harald’s son Haakon, the heir to the throne, previously apologised for maintaining contacts, saying she displayed poor judgment.
Norway’s Prime Minister on Feb 2 said that the Crown Princess and other prominent Norwegians named in the latest Epstein documents published should provide more details about their involvement with Epstein.
Norway’s royal family is already dealing with several challenges. Marius Borg Hoiby, Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son from a relationship predating her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, is currently on trial for rape and domestic violence.
currently on trial for rape and domestic violence.REUTERS