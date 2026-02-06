Straitstimes.com header logo

Norwegian Crown Princess apologises to King and Queen over Epstein friendship

The Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit looks on during the celebrations of the Norwegian Constitution Day at Skaugum, Norway, May 17, 2023. NTB/Lise Aserud/via REUTERS/File Photo

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit apologised again on Feb 6 for her friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

PHOTO: REUTERS

OSLO – Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit apologised again on Feb 6 for her friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, one of several scandals to hit the Nordic country’s monarchy.

“I also apologise for the situation I have put the royal family in, especially the King and Queen,” she said in a statement released by The Royal Palace.

New files related to Epstein published by the US Justice Department last week included

extensive e-mail correspondence between the Crown Princess and Epstein

after he was found guilty of child sex crimes in 2008.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the spouse of King Harald’s son Haakon, the heir to the throne, previously apologised for maintaining contacts, saying she displayed poor judgment.

Norway’s Prime Minister on Feb 2 said that the Crown Princess and other prominent Norwegians named in the latest Epstein documents published should provide more details about their involvement with Epstein.

Norway’s royal family is already dealing with several challenges. Marius Borg Hoiby, Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son from a relationship predating her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, is

currently on trial for rape and domestic violence.

REUTERS

See more on

Sex

Norway

Jeffrey Epstein

