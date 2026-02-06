Norwegian Crown Princess apologises to King and Queen over Epstein friendship

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

OSLO – Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit apologised again on Feb 6 for her friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, one of several scandals to hit the Nordic country’s monarchy.

“I also apologise for the situation I have put the royal family in, especially the King and Queen,” she said in a statement released by The Royal Palace.

New files related to Epstein published by the US Justice Department last week included extensive e-mail correspondence between the Crown Princess and Epstein after he was found guilty of child sex crimes in 2008.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the spouse of King Harald’s son Haakon, the heir to the throne, previously apologised for maintaining contacts, saying she displayed poor judgment.

Norway’s Prime Minister on Feb 2 said that the Crown Princess and other prominent Norwegians named in the latest Epstein documents published should provide more details about their involvement with Epstein.