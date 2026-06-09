Norway court orders ailing crown princess’s son release ahead of rape verdict

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Marius Borg Hoiby faces 40 criminal charges, including the rape of four women, that carry a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison.

OSLO - A Norway court on June 8 ordered the release of ailing Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Hoiby, who faces a multitude of charges including rape and abuse, citing her health crisis.

Prosecutors quickly appealed the decision, so Hoiby will remain in custody until the appeal is processed.

The 29-year-old, Mette-Marit’s son from a relationship before her 2001 marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, was on trial from Feb 3 to March 19.

He faces 40 criminal charges, including the rape of four women, that carry a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison.

His verdict is due on June 15.

Mette-Marit, who suffers from an incurable lung disease, has been placed on a waiting list for a lung transplant, ushering in a period of great uncertainty regarding her health.

Hoiby last week requested a release citing his 52-year-old mother’s health crisis.

The police rejected it and left it for the court to decide.

Meanwhile, his mother’s health has deteriorated.

“Being locked up when I know mom is so ill is unbearable,” Hoiby told the Oslo district court on June 8, according to broadcaster NRK.

Mette-Marit was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis that causes breathing difficulties, which has repeatedly forced her to take sick leave or scale back her official duties.

The court said that while there was a risk of Hoiby re-offending if released, it was disproportionate to keep him in custody pending the verdict given his mother’s state of health.

Hoiby, who does not formally belong to the royal household, has denied the most serious charges, including the alleged rapes which the prosecution said took place while the women were asleep or passed out, and domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend.

Mette-Marit has had a difficult few months in the spotlight.

In addition to her health problems and her son’s trial, documents were released in January revealing her friendship and frequent contact with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014. AFP