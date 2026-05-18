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Norway arrests Chinese citizen for spying

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Police Attorney Thomas Blom of the Police Security Service in Norway speaking to the press in Oslo on May 8 after a Chinese woman was arrested for spying.

Police Attorney Thomas Blom of the Police Security Service in Norway speaking to the press in Oslo on May 8 after a Chinese woman was arrested for spying.

PHOTO: AFP

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OSLO - Norway’s interior security service, PST, said on May 17 a Chinese man had been arrested in the country’s north for spying, just weeks after a Chinese woman was arrested suspected of spying on satellite data.

The suspect was arrested on May 15 by the Nordland police district, Eirik Veum, PST’s media spokesman, told AFP.

Mr Veum said the man was suspected of “attempted illegal intelligence activities in Nordland”, but declined to provide further details on the nature of the activities.

On May 17, a Norwegian court ordered that the suspect be remanded in custody for four weeks.

The man’s lawyer, Tor Haug, told news agency NTB that the man denied the offence.

On May 7, PST announced that Chinese woman, suspected of spying on Norwegian satellite data, had been arrested.

That arrest was “based on suspicions that a company registered in Norway is being used as a cover for an attempt by a Chinese state actor to establish a receiving station to download data from satellites in polar orbit,” Mr Thomas Blom, police prosecutor at PST, told AFP at the time.

PST also said that other individuals were suspected in the case.

Norwegian intelligence services regularly single out China and Russia as the main risks to Norway when it comes to espionage.

In its latest threat assessment report, PST said that the two countries had shown interest in purchasing land near critical infrastructure or military installations. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.