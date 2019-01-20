Northern Irish police report suspected car bomb in Londonderry

BELFAST (REUTERS) - No one appears to have been injured in what police in Northern Ireland said was a suspected car bombing in the city of Londonderry on Saturday (Jan 19), a member of parliament from the area said.

An image released by police on Twitter showed what appeared to be a burning vehicle in Bishop Street in the centre of the city.

They urged people to stay away from the area.

"Thankfully no one appears to have been injured in this incident. Derry is a city moving forward and no one wants this type of incident. It is not representative of the city," Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion said in a statement.

(This story is developing)