Northern Irish police charge man with attempted murder after car bomb attack

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LONDON, May 1 - Police in Northern Ireland said on Friday a 66-year-old man had been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, following an attack on the Dunmurry police station in south Belfast at the weekend.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday and has also been charged with possessing explosives, causing an explosion, the possession of articles for use in terrorism and hijacking by compelling a person to act, the police said.

He is expected to appear in court on Saturday.

A car bomb exploded outside a police station in the Dunmurry area late on Saturday after a delivery vehicle was hijacked and the driver forced to take it to the site, Northern Ireland police said on Sunday.

The Irish News quoted the New IRA as claiming responsibility for the attack on Tuesday. The New IRA is one of a number of active militant groups opposed to a 1998 peace deal and has been behind attacks on police, including a similar attempted car bombing at a police station outside Belfast last month. REUTERS