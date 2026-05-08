Northern Irish police charge man in connection with March police station attack

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May 7 - Northern Irish police said on Thursday they charged a 48-year-old man in connection with an investigation into an attack on a police station in March.

The person, who the police did not name, has been charged with attempted murder, attempting to cause an explosion, hijacking, and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life or damage property, the police said in a statement.

The police had said on Wednesday that a 48-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy had been arrested under the Terrorism Act, while a third person - a 39-year-old woman - was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, obstructing police and assisting an offender.

Irish nationalist militants were likely behind the March hijacking and placing of an improvised explosive device in a food delivery vehicle that was ordered to drive to a police station before the device was made safe, police has said previously.

Over 100 homes nearby were evacuated while a controlled explosion was carried out to make the device safe.

The person is due to appear in court on Friday. REUTERS