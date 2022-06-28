Northern Ireland post-Brexit 'protocol' hurting some, a boon others

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (REUTERS) - Irwin Armstrong, a former chair of Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in Northern Ireland, has a simple message for the British Prime Minister when it comes to the province's unique post-Brexit trade rules: Don't ruin a good thing.

The founder of rapid test diagnostics maker CIGA Healthcare, who campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union six years ago, has described the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol as a game-changer for manufacturing businesses like his.

Under the protocol, part of Britain's withdrawal agreement from the EU, Northern Ireland effectively remained in the EU's single market for goods as the rest of the United Kingdom (UK) departed last year.

Since then, CIGA has won business from British exporters tied up in paperwork, expanded into new EU markets and doubled sales across the open border with EU-member Ireland.

"My message to Boris Johnson on the protocol is 'sort out what needs to be sorted out and leave the rest alone'," Armstrong said at his Ballymena factory, calling the arrangements "a win-win-win situation".

The protocol is far from universally popular, however.

Its aim was to avoid a land border with the Irish Republic that many would see as contravening the spirit of a peace deal 24 years ago that ended three decades of violence between mainly Catholic nationalists seeking unity with Ireland and Protestant unionists wanting to remain part of Britain.

But the perception that, by placing an effective border in the Irish Sea, the protocol is eroding Northern Ireland's place in Britain has sparked anger among many pro-British unionists, which Britain says is also undermining the 1998 peace pact.

Johnson has pledged to do away with large swathes of the protocol within months if he cannot convince the EU to remove checks on goods moving into Northern Ireland from the rest of Britain.

Bureaucratic hurdles

Northern Irish business groups have urged London not to act unilaterally, fearing the trade war it could unleash with the EU will take away the newfound competitive advantages firms such as Armstrong's enjoy. They want both sides instead to agree to ease the checks affecting other more consumer-facing firms.

Pre-protocol it took Lynas Foodservice, a major supplier of food in Northern Ireland, seven days to order a product like mozzarella cheese from their usual British supplier. Now it can take up to 14 and require eight different pieces of paperwork.

Longer lead times mean the Coleraine-based wholesaler has to hold more working capital - 11 million pounds (S$18.7 million) versus 10 million before. With British suppliers also charging more per pallet for the hassle at their end, costs are being passed on to retailers.

Lynas has stopped trading with 13 of the around 200 British suppliers it previously relied on, and is sourcing more goods from Ireland and shipping others through Dublin to avoid some of the bureaucratic trade hurdles.

"I'm okay in a business of 650 staff to add that cost and work with our customers but I think for a lot of smaller businesses it's definitely been more difficult," Managing Director Andrew Lynas said.