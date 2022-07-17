North Macedonia votes to end dispute with Bulgaria, clearing way for EU talks

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski (centre) delivers a speech at a press conference in Skopje, on July 16, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
17 min ago

SKOPJE (REUTERS) - Lawmakers in North Macedonia on Saturday (July 16) passed a French-brokered deal aimed at settling a dispute with Bulgaria and clearing the way to long-due European Union membership talks.

With 68 votes, the 120-seat parliament voted in favour of the agreement.

Opposition lawmakers did not participate in the vote and left the room.

"Today we are opening a new perspective for our country…from today we are moving with accelerated steps to join the EU family," Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said in a press conference, after his Cabinet approved parliament's conclusions.

Kovacevski said the first meeting between his government and the EU would be held on Tuesday.

The deal proposes that North Macedonia's constitution be amended to recognise a Bulgarian minority. The proposal does not require Bulgaria to recognise the Macedonian language.

In exchange, Bulgaria will allow its West Balkan neighbour to start membership talks with the EU.

After the agreement was adopted, governing party deputies rolled out EU and North Macedonian flags.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who travelled to Skopje and urged lawmakers on Thursday to vote for the deal, said the vote "paves the way for opening the accession negotiations rapidly."

A supporter of VMRO-DPMNE, North Macedonia's biggest opposition party, throws an egg at the parliament building in Skopje, on July 14, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, whose country has been held back because the EU has linked its progress to that of North Macedonia, said an Albanian delegation would travel to Brussels on Monday to start membership talks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the vote, saying Washington recognised "the difficult tradeoffs considered in this compromise, which acknowledges and respects North Macedonia's cultural identity and the Macedonian language."

The leader of the biggest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, whose party protested against the deal since the beginning of July, said "nothing was over".

He added his party would not back constitutional changes which require two-thirds of the vote.

Lawmakers raise protest banners as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech at the Parliament building in Skopje, North Macedonia, on July 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Bulgaria's parliament lifted its veto on Macedonian-EU talks last month. This also triggered protests in Bulgaria and contributed to a no-confidence vote that toppled the government.

North Macedonia, a former Yugoslav republic, has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years but approval for talks was first blocked by Greece and then by Bulgaria.

More On This Topic
North Macedonia seeks support for deal with Bulgaria to unlock EU membership talks
11 arrested, dozens of police hurt in North Macedonia protests over EU deal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top