North Korea's Kim says to talk to Putin about nuclear stand-off

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Wednesday (April 24) he hoped to have concrete discussions about efforts to end the nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit this week.

"I hope the talks will be successful and useful," he said in comments broadcast by Russia's state-owned Rossiya 24 television station.

"I hope that we can discuss concrete questions about peace negotiations on the Korean peninsula, and our bilateral relations," he said, speaking through an interpreter.