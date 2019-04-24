North Korea's Kim says to talk to Putin about nuclear stand-off

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (right) will visit Russia for talks with its Vladimir Putin this week.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is visiting Russia for talks with its President Vladimir Putin this week.PHOTOS: AFP
26 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Wednesday (April 24) he hoped to have concrete discussions about efforts to end the nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit this week.

"I hope the talks will be successful and useful," he said in comments broadcast by Russia's state-owned Rossiya 24 television station.

"I hope that we can discuss concrete questions about peace negotiations on the Korean peninsula, and our bilateral relations," he said, speaking through an interpreter.

