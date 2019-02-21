North Korea spy case grips Italy, with alleged kidnapping

ROME (BLOOMBERG) - Allegations that North Korean spies kidnapped the daughter of an ambassador after his defection are gripping Italy, with the fractious populist coalition at loggerheads over the case.

The controversy focuses on Mr Jo Song Gil, the former North Korean envoy to Rome, who disappeared in November while working in the capital, according to Italian newspapers.

The ambassador has defected and is seeking political asylum, Corriere della Sera cited Mr Thae Yong Ho, a former senior envoy to London who turned dissident, as saying.

In retaliation for Mr Jo's alleged betrayal, his 17-year-old daughter has been forced to return to Pyongyang by a special squad of North Korea's intelligence services, newspaper La Stampa said, also citing Mr Thae.

Italy's Foreign Ministry said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday (Feb 20) that Mr Jo and his wife left the embassy in Rome on Nov 10, citing a Dec 5 notification from the North Korean embassy.

SPY NOVEL

La Stampa called the affair "a pure spy-story, which would have fascinated Le Carre", a reference to the famous British author of espionage novels.

"The daughter, having asked to return to her country and to her grandparents, had returned there on 14 November 2018, accompanied by female embassy staff," the ministry said.

Related Story Daughter of defecting North Korean envoy was caught and forced to return home, says defector

The affair has pitted Italy's coalition allies, the anti-immigration League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, against each other.

Five Star lawmakers demanded that Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, who is also Interior Minister and head of the League, should brief lawmakers.

"The affair of Jo Song Gil and his daughter, kidnapped by North Korean intelligence in Italy, if confirmed, would be a case of unprecedented gravity and who is responsible must pay," said Five Star's Manlio Di Stefano, under-secretary at the Rome Foreign Ministry.

Mr Salvini dodged the issue on Thursday.

"Ask the Foreign Ministry, it's an issue involving embassies. I didn't know anything about it, I have nothing to do with it," Mr Salvini told RAI radio.