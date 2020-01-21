North Korea says it is no longer bound by nuclear testing pledge

GENEVA (REUTERS) - North Korea on Tuesday (Jan 21) said that as the United States had ignored its year-end deadline for nuclear talks, it no longer felt bound by commitments, which included a halt to its nuclear testing and the firing of inter-continental ballistic missiles.

"We found no reason to be unilaterally bound any longer by the commitment that the other party fails to honour," Mr Ju Yong Chol, a counsellor at North Korea's mission to the United Nations in Geneva, told the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament.

Speaking as the envoy of the People's Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK), he accused the US of applying "the most brutal and inhuman sanctions", adding: "If the US persists in such hostile policy towards the DPRK, there will never be the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula."

He added: "If the United States tries to enforce unilateral demands and persists in imposing sanctions, North Korea may be compelled to seek a new path."