Nordic leaders welcome Iran’s statement on Strait of Hormuz

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FILE PHOTO: Finland's President Alexander Stubb looks on as he meets with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney (not pictured) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2026. Blair Gable/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

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STOCKHOLM, April 17 - Leaders of Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark on Friday welcomed Iran's announcement on opening the Strait of Hormuz, and said they supported diplomatic efforts to find lasting solutions to the conflict.

Iran said earlier on Friday the strait was open following a ceasefire accord agreed in Lebanon.

Statements by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson were made following a meeting led by Britain and France.

"Finland stands ready to work on a solution that brings stability to the region and respects international law," Stubb said on X. REUTERS