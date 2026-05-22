Nordic and Baltic ministers reject Russia and Belarus airspace claims

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HELSINKI, May 22 - Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers in a joint statement on Friday said they firmly rejected what they called "Russia's blatant disinformation campaign and false allegations, supported by Belarus, regarding airspace violations in the Nordic and Baltic region".

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday Moscow had information that Ukraine planned to launch military drones from Latvia and other Baltic states, warning membership in NATO would not protect those countries from retaliation.

In a statement published by the Estonian foreign ministry, the Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers said they strongly condemned Russia's threats to use force against Latvia and other countries in the region, adding that recent drone incidents involving NATO airspace were a direct consequence of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"Russia is trying to divert attention from its illegal war and intimidate NATO allies. This will not work and must end immediately," the statement said. REUTERS