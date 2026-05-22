Straitstimes.com header logo

Nordic and Baltic ministers reject Russia and Belarus airspace claims

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

HELSINKI, May 22 - Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers in a joint statement on Friday said they firmly rejected what they called "Russia's blatant disinformation campaign and false allegations, supported by Belarus, regarding airspace violations in the Nordic and Baltic region".

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday Moscow had information that Ukraine planned to launch military drones from Latvia and other Baltic states, warning membership in NATO would not protect those countries from retaliation.

In a statement published by the Estonian foreign ministry, the Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers said they strongly condemned Russia's threats to use force against Latvia and other countries in the region, adding that recent drone incidents involving NATO airspace were a direct consequence of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"Russia is trying to divert attention from its illegal war and intimidate NATO allies. This will not work and must end immediately," the statement said. REUTERS

See more on

Nato

Latvia

Russia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.