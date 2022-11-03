Nord Stream operator says 250m section of pipeline 'destroyed'

BERLIN - The operator of the Nord Stream pipeline said on Wednesday that a roughly 250m section was “destroyed”, after it carried out a probe following explosions at the end of September.

It said an initial survey had found manmade craters on the seabed near the damaged gas link.

“Craters with a depth of three to five metres were found on the seabed at a distance of about 248 metres from each other” along a Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the operator said in a statement.

“The section of the pipe between the craters is destroyed,” it said.

Operator Nord Stream AG is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom.

Four leaks emerged on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September, with seismic institutes reporting that they had recorded two underwater explosions prior to the leaks appearing.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two of them in the Swedish Baltic Sea zone.

Swedish authorities announced in early October that they had conducted an underwater inspection of the site and that the inspection backed up suspicions of sabotage.

The Nord Stream group, which operates the twin Nord Stream 1 pipelines, has launched its own investigation and said on Wednesday it would “continue to analyse” data gathered from the site.