NORAD detects Russian planes off of Alaska, sends aircraft in response

Feb 19 - The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Thursday it detected and tracked multiple Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) off Alaska.

NORAD detected and tracked two Russian Tu-95s, two Su-35s, and one A-50 operating in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification zone, the U.S and Canadian defense organization said in a statement.

NORAD said it responded by launching two F-16s, two F-35s, one E-3, and four KC-135s to intercept, positively identify, and escort the aircraft.

The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said, adding that the aircraft were escorted until they departed the Alaskan ADIZ. REUTERS