Nobel Prizes in Literature awarded to Austrian author Peter Handke and Polish author Olga Tokarczuk

STOCKHOLM (REUTERS) Austria’s Peter Handke was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature, and the postponed 2018 prize went to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, the Swedish Academy said on Thursday (Oct 10).

Handke won the 2019 prize for “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience”, the academy said in a statement. The 2018 prize, delayed by one year after a sexual assault scandal rocked the award-giving academy, went to Tokarczuk “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopaedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life”.

The magnum opus of Literature Laureate Olga Tokarczuk so far is the impressive historical novel ‘Księgi Jakubowe’ 2014 (‘The Books of Jacob’). She has in this work showed the supreme capacity of the novel to represent a case almost beyond human understanding.#NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2019

The peculiar art of Peter Handke, awarded the 2019 #NobelPrize in Literature, is the extraordinary attention to landscapes and the material presence of the world, which has made cinema and painting two of his greatest sources of inspiration. — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2019