Nobel peace prize winner Memorial carries on amid Russia crackdown

GENEVA - Moscow’s crackdown on Memorial has only intensified since the rights group won the Nobel Peace Prize last month, but its executive director says members are pushing on despite the dangers.

“Of course it is very difficult,” Ms Elena Zhemkova told AFP in an interview, stressing though that there had never been any question about whether or not to carry on working.

“We continue our work.”

Memorial, which shared this year’s Nobel Peace Prize with Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties and detained Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, is the largest rights organisation in Russia.

Ms Zhemkova said the announcement on October 7 honouring the embattled organisation she co-founded in 1989 with Andrei Sakharov – himself the 1975 Peace Prize laureate – had come as a complete surprise.

The 61-year-old described riding in a taxi on her way to open an exhibition when a colleague called and said something had happened and told her to “look at the news”.

“I couldn’t imagine that we were talking about such a grand award,” she said, adding that she feared “something very bad (had) happened”.

“I was honestly thinking it was an atomic bomb.”

When she realised that instead Memorial had won the world’s most prestigious peace prize, she said she was “very glad”, especially to share it with rights watchdogs from the two other nations at the centre of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

This “emphasises that people from civil society of different countries can and should fight together against evil”, she said.

Russian authorities meanwhile appeared less than thrilled with Memorial’s win.

The organisation, which has for decades worked to keep alive the memory of people who died in Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s gulags, while also compiling information on ongoing political oppression in Russia, has faced a growing crackdown in recent years.