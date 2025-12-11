Nobel Peace laureate Machado says US helped her leave Venezuela; vows to take award home

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado greets supporters from a balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway, on Dec 11.

- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado said she planned to take her award back to Venezuela, but declined to say when she would return to her home country after leaving in great secrecy to receive the honour.

The Venezuelan opposition figure arrived in Oslo early on Dec 11 , failing to reach the Norwegian capital in time for the prize ceremony held hours earlier. She said that the US helped her get to Norway from her hideout in Venezuela and expressed support for US military action against her country.

Events for her were also lined up for the same day .

The 58-year-old engineer had secretly left Venezuela for Oslo in defiance of a decade-long travel ban imposed by the authorities in her home country and after spending more than a year in hiding.

“I came to receive the prize on behalf of the Venezuelan people, and I will take it back to Venezuela at the correct moment,” she told reporters at Parliament on Dec 11, dressed in white. “Of course, I will not say when that is.”

Speaking to the BBC in Oslo, the laureate described the joy of meeting her children, who live in exile, for the first time in about two years.

“For over 16 months, I haven’t been able to hug or touch anyone,” Ms Machado said. “Suddenly, in a matter of a few hours, I’ve been able to see the people I love the most, and touch them and cry and pray together.”

Machado says Venezuela has become ‘criminal hub’

Speaking at a press conference on Dec 11, Ms Machado was asked if she would support a US invasion of her home country, and she said her country had already been invaded by actors such as Russian and Iranian agents and drug cartels.

“This has turned Venezuela into the criminal hub of the Americas. And what sustained the regime is a very powerful and strongly funded repression system,” she said alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

“Where do those funds come from? Well, from drug trafficking, from the black market of oil, from arms trafficking, and from human trafficking. We need to cut those flows.”

Her appearance in Norway comes amid soaring tensions between Venezuela and the US, with the Trump administration having ordered more than 20 military strikes in recent months against alleged drug trafficking vessels in the region.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government have always denied any involvement in crime and have accused the US of seeking regime change out of a desire to control Venezuela’s natural resources, especially its vast oil reserves.

On Dec 10, Mr Trump said the US had seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in a move that sent oil prices higher as speculation over further US action mounted.

Barred from running in presidential election

Following her late-night arrival in Oslo, Ms Machado greeted dozens of people from the balcony of Oslo’s Grand Hotel , where Nobel laureates traditionally stay , waving and singing the Venezuelan national anthem along with the crowd.

Later, she came down to the street and climbed over crowd barriers to hug and shake hands with people who had gathered in the cold for the chance to see her.

“After all these months in which she has been in hiding and her life has been in danger, I think seeing her together with the entire Venezuelan diaspora is a pleasure and a reassurance that she is safe, and it is also a way for the Venezuelan cause to stay alive and a way to put more pressure on the regime,” said Ms Diana Luna, a Mexican-German woman in the crowd.

Ms Machado’s daughter, Ms Ana Corina Sosa Machado, earlier accepted the Nobel Prize in her name and delivered a speech by her mother, in which she said democracies must be prepared to fight for freedom in order to survive.

In her speech, Ms Maria Corina Machado said that the prize held profound significance, not only for her country but also for the world.

“It reminds the world that democracy is essential to peace,” she said via her daughter, whose voice cracked when she spoke of her mother. “And more than anything, what we Venezuelans can offer the world is the lesson forged through this long and difficult journey: That to have a democracy, we must be willing to fight for freedom.”

Laureate left Venezuela by boat

Ms Machado left Venezuela by boat on Dec 9 and travelled to the Caribbean island of Curacao, from whence she departed on a private plane for Norway, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The source, who had been briefed by Ms Machado’s camp, said her escape from the Venezuelan coast was handled by her security staff.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ms Machado’s travel to Curacao , which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal .

A large portrait of a smiling Machado hung in the Oslo City Hall to represent her. The audience cheered and clapped when Norwegian Nobel Committee head Joergen Watne Frydnes said during his speech that Ms Machado would be coming to Oslo.

Evoking previous laureates Nelson Mandela and Lech Walesa, he said fighters for democracy were expected “to pursue their aims with a moral purity their opponents never display”.

“This is unrealistic. It is unfair,” he said.

“No democracy operates in ideal circumstances. Activist leaders must confront and resolve dilemmas that we onlookers are free to ignore. People living under the dictatorship often have to choose between the difficult and the impossible.”

‘A choice that must be renewed each day’

In 2024, Ms Machado was barred from running in the presidential election, despite having won the opposition’s primary by a landslide.

She went into hiding in August 2024 after the authorities expanded arrests of opposition figures following the disputed vote.

The electoral authority and top court declared President Maduro the winner, but international observers and the opposition say its candidate handily won, and the opposition has published ballot box-level tallies as evidence of its victory.

“Freedom is a choice that must be renewed each day, measured by our willingness and our courage to defend it. For this reason, the cause of Venezuela transcends our borders,” Ms Machado said in her prepared speech.

“A people who choose freedom contribute not only to themselves, but to humanity.”

‘Fragile’ democratic institutions

In her speech, Ms Machado said Venezuelans did not realise in time that their country was sliding into what she described as a dictatorship.

Referring to the late president Hugo Chavez, who was elected in 1999 and held power until his death in 2013, Ms Machado said: “By the time we recognised how fragile our institutions had become, a man who had once led a military coup to overthrow democracy was elected president. Many thought that charisma could substitute the rule of law.”

“From 1999 onward, the regime dismantled our democracy.”

President Maduro, in power since 2013, says US President Donald Trump is trying to overthrow him to gain access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and that Venezuelan citizens and armed forces will resist any such attempt.

Dedicated to Trump

When Ms Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize in October, she dedicated it in part to Mr Trump, who has said he himself deserved the honour.

She has aligned herself with hawks close to Mr Trump who argue that Mr Maduro has links to criminal gangs that pose a direct threat to US national security, despite doubts raised by the US intelligence community.

The Trump administration has ordered more than 20 military strikes in recent months against alleged drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and off Latin America’s Pacific coast.

Human rights groups, some Democrats and several Latin American countries have condemned the attacks as unlawful extrajudicial killings of civilians. REUTERS, AFP