OSLO, Dec 15 - Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado fractured a vertebra while fleeing ‍Venezuela ​on a small boat last week to ‍receive the award in Oslo, a spokesperson for the opposition leader said ​on ​Monday, confirming a Norwegian media report.

Machado went to Norway in defiance of a decade-long travel ban imposed by authorities in ‍her home country and after spending more than a year ​in hiding, but arrived too ⁠late for Wednesday's official prize ceremony.

Doctors examining her in Oslo had since diagnosed a fracture in her back, Norwegian daily Aftenposten reported, citing anonymous ​sources.

The injury was sustained amid rough weather during the boat trip, according to ‌the report.

A spokesperson for Machado ​told Reuters the Aftenposten report was accurate, but declined to give further details.

The laureate left Venezuela by boat early last week and travelled to the Caribbean island of Curacao, from where she departed on a private plane via the United States to ‍Norway, a person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

Machado ​has said she plans to return to Venezuela, and that her aim ​is to achieve a peaceful transition of ‌government from President Nicolas Maduro. REUTERS