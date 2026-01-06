Straitstimes.com header logo

Crans-Montana fire: No safety inspections at site of Swiss bar fire since 2019, mayor says

Prosecutors have said that the fire that spread rapidly was likely caused by sparkling candles igniting the ceiling of the bar's basement.

Prosecutors have said the fire, which spread rapidly, was likely caused by sparkling candles igniting the ceiling of the bar’s basement.

GENEVA No safety inspections were carried out since 2019 at the

Swiss bar that burst into flames

during a New Year’s Eve party, killing 40 people, the mayor of the town of Crans-Montana said on Jan 6.

Most of the victims of the blaze that tore through the Le Constellation bar in the early hours of Jan 1 were teenagers, and Swiss authorities have been scrambling to find answers as to how the disaster occurred.

“We are profoundly sorry. We did not have an indication that the checks had not been done,” Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud told reporters about the absence of fire checks between 2020 and 2025 at the bar in the canton of Valais.

Prosecutors have said the fire that spread rapidly was likely caused by

sparkling candles igniting the ceiling

of the bar’s basement, which was covered in foam material used for sound-proofing.

Annual inspections required

Mr Feraud said fire inspections should be carried out annually in the town’s bars, and that the last one in 2019 at Le Constellation had been positive.

The sound-proof foam on its ceiling was considered acceptable at the time, and a fire alarm was not required due to the bar’s size, he added.

“There was never any checks on this sound-proofing foam. Our security agents did not consider it necessary,” Mr Feraud said.

Sparkler candles now banned

Sparkler candles have now been banned inside the town’s venues, he said.

The authorities are investigating the two people who ran the bar on suspicion of crimes including

homicide by negligence

.

On Jan 4, the police said circumstances did not currently merit them being put under arrest and they did not see a flight risk.

Mr Feraud said the authorities has closed another venue run by the bar’s operators. REUTERS

