'No protection': Kyiv residents lose homes to Russian missiles

KYIV - Ms Mariya Kadurina wrapped a quilt around her four-year-old son as he sat in front of their still-smoking block of flats in Kyiv after a Russian missile attack on Jan 2.

Kyiv’s residents were woken on Jan 2 by sirens and explosions as Russia fired a deadly barrage of missiles at Ukrainian cities, leading Ukraine’s defence minister to accuse Moscow of “deliberately” targeting residential areas.

“We live – we used to live – here,” the 29-year-old said, her eyes looking wild and her lips bleeding.

“That’s it. We don’t have anything.”

Ms Kadurina is a taxi driver, and her car was also destroyed in the attack.

The long grey Soviet-era block on Kudryashova Street near Kyiv’s central rail station was hit and set on fire during the morning’s heavy attacks on the capital.

Two people were killed and 49 others were wounded.

Hours later, smoke still poured from several flats, there was a smell of burning, and shattered glass littered the pavement opposite.

Exhausted firefighters were working to extinguish smouldering blackened remains of flats.

Behind the building was a crater, suggesting a downed missile fell but exploded on impact.

Ukraine claimed to have shot down most of the missiles Russia fired in its latest assault, but buildings were hit by debris and some missiles may have gotten through.

The building’s residents, some bandaged, were standing around or warming themselves along with a cat and some dogs in a heated tent set up by the Polish Red Cross.