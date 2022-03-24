No paycheck for popes, Francis says

VATICAN CITY (AFP) - He is rash, bad at football and sometimes frustrated at not having his own cash to spend: Francis may wear papal cassocks, but they hide a normal man beneath, he says in a new book.

"I'm hot-headed, impatient... I sometimes make decisions in a hurry," the pontiff says in a new book, From the Poor to the Pope, From the Pope to the World, based on queries from the world's underprivileged.

From the slums of Brazil to the homeless in India, Iran and the United States, people from 80 countries put 100 personal questions to the pontiff, whose answers have been gathered in book form that will be published on April 1.

"How much do you earn? Did you ever have a girlfriend? What are your flaws?" they ask in the project by French association Lazare, which runs homes where young professionals and formerly homeless live together.

The head of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics "played the game and was surprisingly transparent, even on very personal matters," the association's secretary general, Pierre Durieux, told AFP.

That included the self-confessed "dreamer" - a fan of French poet Baudelaire - saying yes to the girlfriend question.

"Despite a crazy agenda, he took the time to listen to all the questions, right up to the last one," Durieux said.

'A bit absurd'

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who chose the name Francis as a symbol that his papacy would put the world's poor front and centre, talks about his life, family, tastes, vocation as a priest - and intolerance for luxury.

"It hurts me that men of the church, priests, bishops, cardinals, drive in luxury cars and, far from giving an example of poverty, give the most negative of testimonies," he said, as quoted in the book.

He rejects all things bling - though admits he could not buy himself flashy things even if he wanted to.

"I don't get paid anything. Not a cent! They feed me, and if I need something, I ask for it," he said.

"People always tell me 'yes,' by the way. 'We're not going to fight with the pope'! If I need shoes, I ask.