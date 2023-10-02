No more dead or missing in nightclub fire in Spain, authorities say

MURCIA, Spain - Rescuers have not found any more casualties in the wreckage of three nightclubs ravaged by a deadly fire in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia over the weekend, authorities said on Monday.

At least 13 people died in the blaze in the early hours of Sunday, authorities said - Spain's worst fire in decades.

Since then, emergency crews have found no more remains. "There are no more fatalities and no more people reported missing," the head of the central government's regional office, Francisco Jimenez, told state broadcaster TVE.

The fire spread through three neighbouring nightclubs in Atalayas, on the outskirts of the city. Spanish media reported that several of the dead were from one group celebrating a birthday.

All of the victims were found in the Teatre and La Fonda clubs where the roofs collapsed due to the intensity of the flames, Diego Seral, a spokesperson for Spain's national police, said. The third club suffered less damage.

Police have not yet been able to access the site due to the high temperatures and danger of collapse, Murcia's mayor, Jose Ballesta, told TVE.

Firefighters were working to stabilise the structure to allow investigators to access the site, he added.

The remains of just three of the 13 victims have been identified so far, according to officials. REUTERS