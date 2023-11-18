No hard feelings after Moldova's 'First Dog' nips Austrian president

VIENNA - After Commander, US President Joe Biden’s biting German shepherd, Moldova’s presidential pooch Codrut is in the spotlight after nipping Austria’s head of state during a visit this week.

Codrut, who was adopted by Moldova’s President Maia Sandu a few months ago, snapped at Mr Alexander Van der Bellen when he tried to pet her.

Mr Van der Bellen sustained a light injury he dismissed as not “half as bad” as it appeared in video footage.

The Austrian leader said on social media on Friday that he could “understand” the dog’s excitement as “he was nervous because of all the people around him”.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I’m a big dog lover,” said the Austrian president, who is known to walk his own dog on the streets of Vienna.

Codrut has not been officially reprimanded, and was even given a dog toy by Mr Van der Bellen as a parting gift.

That was not the fate of Commander, who was removed from the White House in October after the Secret Service said 11 of its agents had been bitten.

The Austrian president was in Chisinau to support Moldova’s bid to join the European Union, along with neighbouring Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

This month, the European Commission recommended opening formal membership talks. AFP