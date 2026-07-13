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No EU agreement yet on 21st Russian sanctions package, Kallas says

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EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas addresses journalists during a visit to the EUFOR Base( European Union Forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina ) in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 2, 2026. REUTERS/Amel Emric

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas addresses journalists during a visit to the EUFOR Base( European Union Forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina ) in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 2, 2026. REUTERS/Amel Emric

July 13 - EU countries have yet to reach agreement on a broad 21st package of sanctions against Russia, but may decide on Monday to add 250 individuals and entities to their Russia sanctions list, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"We are hoping that we get 250 listings agreed .. this is the biggest number of listings we have done so far," Kallas said before a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.

"When it comes to the 21st package, there are still some open questions," she added.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said EU countries had yet to reach a decision on a proposed maritime services ban and tightening restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas.

"So I'm looking to see whether we are serious enough. We cannot put economic interests above security interests ... that is a very dangerous trend," he told reporters. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.