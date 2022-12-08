No convictions sought in French court over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

PARIS - French prosecutors said on Wednesday it is “impossible” to convict Air France and plane maker Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight, enraging victims’ families after an eight-week trial.

In an unusual conclusion to proceedings, prosecutors said they could not recommend a guilty verdict for the two companies which have been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the air disaster.

Their guilt “appears to us to be impossible to prove”, prosecutor Pierre Arnaudin told the court in Paris.

“We know that this view will most likely be difficult to hear for the civil plaintiffs, but we are not in a position to demand the conviction of Air France and Airbus,” he added.

The decision not to seek a conviction by prosecutors does not mean that the three-person team of judges overseeing the trial has to follow their advice.

The two France-based companies went on trial in October to determine their responsibility for the worst aviation disaster in Air France’s history, which left 228 dead on board flight AF447.

Both denied the involuntary manslaughter charges that carry a maximum fine of 225,000 euros (S$320,000).

Prosecutors initially dropped charges against the companies in 2019 in a decision that also infuriated victims’ families.

A Paris appeals court overturned this decision in 2021 and ordered the trial to go ahead.

“We have a prosecutor who is supposed to defend the people who in the end is defending the multinational Airbus,” Daniele Lamy, the head of the Entraide et Solidarite AF447 association, told reporters on Wednesday.

She denounced a “trial skewed against the pilots”.

“I’m ashamed to be French,” one furious civil plaintiff said as they left the court on Wednesday. “What’s the justice system for?“ asked another.