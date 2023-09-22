No appetite for EV competition with China in EU as bloc mulls over punitive tariffs

LONDON – European Union trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in China amid escalating tensions between the two sides over Europe’s decision to launch an inquiry into Chinese electric car exports, with the claim that these were “distorting” the market.

However, the 10th China-EU High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue scheduled to start in Beijing on Monday seems unlikely to avert a bigger showdown, since neither China – which has condemned the move as “a naked act of protectionism” – nor Europe seem willing to budge from their entrenched positions.