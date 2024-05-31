Nine-year-old in critical condition after London shooting

LONDON - A nine-year-old girl was in a critical condition on May 30, police in London said, after a shooting the previous night at a restaurant in the east of the capital.

Three men were also shot in the attack, which took place around 9pm on May 29, when a gunman fired at diners from a motorbike.

Shootings are relatively rare in the UK, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

The girl – who police have described as an “innocent victim” – was having dinner inside the restaurant with her family when the attack took place.

The three wounded men aged 26, 37 and 42 were sitting outside the restaurant in Hackney, in the east of the capital.