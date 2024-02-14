Nine trapped in Turkish gold mine landslide

ISTANBUL - Hundreds of Turkish rescuers searched through a cyanide-laced field Feb 13 for nine gold mine workers who were swallowed by a massive landslide that rolled over their open pit.

Images from the scene showed the landslide sweeping across a valley and crashing into a road where some of the workers were travelling by vehicle.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said there was no news from nine out of 667 employees of the mine, which is in the remote Ilic district of the eastern Erzincan province.

“We installed our (rescue) vehicles, our generators, and our night lighting equipment,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told state-run TRT television. “We have only one wish: to be able to give good news to the families of these brothers.”

Experts and local officials said the search was complicated by the presence of cyanide – a highly toxic chemical compound used to extract gold from ore – in the ground.

“Cyanide soil collapsed” at the site, Independent Mining Labor Union representative Basaran Aksu told Turkish media.

“Good specialist equipment must be used by expert teams when responding to cyanide sites,” Aksu added.

“The work may take a very long time because of the cyanide field,” which is reported to be one Turkey’s largest.

2022 accident

The province lies on the northern bank of the Karasu River – a major tributary of the Euphrates, which runs from Turkey to Syria and Iraq.

Turkey’s environment ministry said it had sealed off a stream that runs from the open pit to prevent contaminating the Euphrates.

Environmental activists and local officials tried to shut down the open pit mine after a 2022 cyanide leak.

The plant was shuttered for a few months but then re-opened after its operator paid a fine, prompting an outcry from Turkey’s opposition parties.

Anagold, a private company that runs the Ilic mine, said it was working to minimise the effects of this “painful” incident.

“We will mobilise all our means in order to urgently shed light on this incident,” Anagold said in a statement.

Gold production at the site began in 2010, according to Turkish media reports.

Turkey is prone to deadly landslides and has suffered a string of mining accidents in recent decades.

A methane blast at a coal mine in northwestern Turkey killed 42 people in October 2022. AFP