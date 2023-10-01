Nightclub fire kills at least nine in Murcia in Spain

MADRID - At least nine people have been killed in a fire in a nightclub in Murcia in south-east Spain, the mayor said, adding that rescuers were still searching for people unaccounted for after the blaze.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday in Teatre nightclub in Atalayas, on the outskirts of the city, emergency services said on social media platform X.

Murcia’s Mayor Jose Ballesta told reporters nine people were confirmed dead. Earlier, he’d said seven had been found in the same area of the first floor, where the fire broke out.

Outside the club, young people hugged, looking shocked as they waited for information about those missing.

“I’ve got five family members inside, I don’t know where they are. And two friends,” said a man, who did not give his name.

Mr Ballesta declared three days of mourning for those who had died. Flags were lowered to half mast outside Murcia’s City Hall.

Footage released by Murcia’s fire service showed firefighters working to control flames inside the nightclub. The fire had destroyed part of the roof, the footage showed.

“We are devastated,” Mr Ballesta said on Spanish TV channel 24h, adding that rescuers were still searching for several people reported missing.

Mr Ballesta told 24h the fire started at around 6am local time but had now been brought under control.

He said emergency services were working to establish the cause of the blaze.

A police spokesperson said that a birthday party was being held at the club on Saturday night, and added that not all the attendees had yet been found.

“According to initial information, the fire broke out on the first floor of the nightclub, which has a ground floor and a first floor,” Mr Diego Seral, the national police spokesman told radio Onda Regional de Murcia.

Forty people were injured in 2017 in a packed nightclub on Spain’s holiday island of Tenerife when a floor collapsed.

The injured were from countries including France, Britain, Romania and Belgium.

In 1990, 43 people died in a fire at a nightclub in Spain’s north-eastern city of Zaragoza. REUTERS, AFP