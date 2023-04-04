Nigel Lawson, UK Chancellor in Thatcher boom years, dies at 91

LONDON – Mr Nigel Lawson, the chancellor of the exchequer who presided over the boom-and-bust of Margaret Thatcher’s Britain in the 1980s, has died. He was 91.

His death was reported by the Daily Telegraph on April 3. It did not give details.

Mr Lawson, one of the Conservative Party’s best known figures, remained in politics for nearly half a century after he was first elected as a member of the House of Commons for Blaby in Leicestershire, central England, in 1974 – a position he held until 1992.

After retiring from the lower chamber, he was nominated to the upper, unelected House of Lords, in which he remained active until December 31, 2022.

A late convert to the anti-European Union cause, Mr Lawson was a leading campaigner to exit the bloc, clashing with former Conservative prime minister David Cameron’s push to keep Britain in.

He was also an outspoken global-warming skeptic, holding the belief that man-made climate change was an exaggeration.

Mr Lawson was born March 11, 1932, in London, into a commodity-trading family.

After graduating with a first-class degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Oxford University, he started his career as a journalist for the Financial Times.

He progressed to become city editor of the Sunday Telegraph, before quitting the media to become a lawmaker.

Rapid rise

After Mrs Thatcher became prime minister in 1979, he swiftly rose through the political ranks, serving in her cabinet from 1981 to 1989.

After two years as energy secretary, he was appointed as chancellor in June 1983.

His tenure came to an abrupt end with his resignation in 1989.