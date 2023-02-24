Newly minted University of Cambridge professor could not speak until he was 11 or read until 18

A sociologist who could not read or write until he was 18 years old will soon become a professor at the University of Cambridge.

Jason Arday, 37, will take up the role of professor of sociology of education at the university on March 6. He will become the youngest black person to become a professor at the university.

“When I was contacted by the Faculty of Education about getting the post, I couldn’t believe it,” said the father-of-two in a Daily Mail article.

“I put the phone down, screamed, and then I just sat in the same place for what felt like hours.”

The university currently has five black professors.

In 2021, 155 of more than 23,000 university professors in Britain were black, according to figures from the country’s Higher Education Statistics Agency.

In his current work focusing on neurodivergence and black students, Professor Arday is collaborating with Dr Chantelle Lewis, a sociologist from the University of Oxford.

At the age of three, Prof Arday was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and global development delay, a genetic condition that causes a significant lag in cognitive and physical abilities.

He was unable to speak until he was 11 years old.

“I remember thinking, if I don’t make it as a football player or a professional snooker player, then I want to save the world,” said Prof Arday, who was quoted in British news reports.

He was born and raised in Clapham, a district in south-west London.

Before he was 11, he used sign language, and much of his childhood was spent with speech and language therapists.

Prof Arday’s family was told that he would likely need lifelong support, but he defied all odds.

His mother played a critical role in developing his self-confidence and introduced him to a wide range of music, hoping that it would aid his conceptualisation of language.