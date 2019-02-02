Newborn baby girl found abandoned in London park amid freezing temperatures

LONDON (XINHUA) - A newborn baby girl has been found abandoned at an east London park amid freezing temperatures, and she was in stable condition at a hospital on Friday (Feb 1) morning, local media reported.

The baby girl was discovered in East Ham, Newham, on Thursday night and was rushed to hospital where she remained. The country experienced the coldest night on Thursday in seven years.

London police said officers were growing increasingly concerned for the mother's welfare as they released an image of the baby as part of an appeal.

Scotland Yard said the mother may be in urgent need of medical attention and urged her to contact police or the ambulance service.

The infant was said to be in a stable condition on Friday morning, while the photo showed she had been hooked up to an intravenous drip and monitoring equipment.