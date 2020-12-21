New virus strain out of control, warns British health secretary

LONDON • British Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the new strain of the coronavirus is "out of control" and suggested parts of England will be stuck in the new, highest tier of restrictions until a vaccine is rolled out.

More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay home after a lockdown came into force yesterday in London and south-east England and the government scrapped plans to relax rules on socialising at Christmas.

The measures to control the fast-spreading new variant of the virus forbid household mixing in those areas and restrict socialising to just Christmas Day across the rest of England. Residents were told to keep to their local areas, and extra policemen were being deployed at rail stations to stop people from travelling out of London.

"Cases have absolutely rocketed, so we've got a long way to go," Mr Hancock said. "It will be very difficult to keep it under control until the vaccine has rolled out."

People in the new Tier 4 areas "should behave as though they have it", he added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had originally planned to ease pandemic rules for five days during the holiday, but made an abrupt change of tack after emergency talks on the virus mutation with officials.

Emerging scientific evidence suggests the new variant - which Mr Hancock said has also appeared in Australia and continental Europe - spreads significantly faster than previous strains and is behind the recent surge in infections.

There is no evidence that the new strain - VUI-202012/01 - is milder than the original virus, he added.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the World Health Organisation, has also said that the virus so far has not been shown to cause a more severe disease.

Videos shared on social media showed a dash for trains out of London on Saturday. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said more police will be deployed to stop people from taking unnecessary trips.

Mr Hancock said Mr Shapps is examining compensation payments for cancelled tickets.

The opposition Labour Party's shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the policy change was "a perfect example" of Mr Johnson "making a promise he knew he couldn't keep about Christmas".

Mr Charles Walker, a lawmaker from Mr Johnson's Conservative party, said Mr Hancock should resign.

Another Tory MP, Mr Mark Harper, who represents a caucus that opposes lockdown measures, urged the government to summon lawmakers so that a vote can be held on the toughened measures.

Mr Hancock said a vote will happen next month.

Business groups also expressed concerns over the new restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) calling them a "real kick in the teeth".

Mr Matthew Fell, the CBI's chief UK policy director, said the move would hit businesses that were already struggling badly, and that the government needed to take a fresh look at how to support them until the spring.

The restrictions, which include the closure of non-essential retail, indoor leisure and entertainment, add to businesses' uncertainties amid the possibility of a no-deal Brexit with less than two weeks left before Britain leaves the European Union's orbit.

Businesses fear a failure to agree a deal on goods trade would affect financial markets, hurt European economies, snarl borders and disrupt supply chains.

"This third shutdown comes at the worst possible time, as businesses face close-of-year challenges as well as uncertainty and upheaval from the Brexit transition period," said Mr Mike Hawes, chief executive of Britain's car industry body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for the suspension of taxes and rates for firms forced to shut.

Meanwhile, several European countries yesterday placed new restrictions on travel to and from Britain due to concern over the new strain of the coronavirus.

Belgium said it would close its borders to trains and planes coming from Britain while the Netherlands suspended flights until at least Jan 1. Italy, Germany and Austria said they were planning similar bans on flights .

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS