New US treatment offers hope for acne sufferers

PARIS • A new drug touted as the first real breakthrough in acne treatment in decades has been available for months in the United States, but when it will hit the shelves in Europe and elsewhere remains unclear.

The topical cream clascoterone could give fresh hope of respite from the red pimples and oily skin that plague around three-quarters of all teenagers - and many adults.

Despite being such a common affliction, new drugs to treat acne have been rare - though recent research has revealed the role played by diet. Experts have hailed clascoterone as the first new type of acne treatment in nearly 40 years.

"What is so exciting about clascoterone is that it is a completely new mechanism of action that addresses the fundamental hormonal (causes) underlying all acne," US dermatologist John Barbieri said.

There have long been two main types of acne treatment. One uses antibiotics to target the bacteria that causes acne, while the other stops dead skin cells from building up.

Clascoterone, however, makes the cells less receptive to the hormones that produce sebum, an oily substance that normally keeps skin moist but which acne sufferers produce in excess.

There are pills that also target these hormones. But they are often contraceptive pills, and so are only prescribed for women. And by directly affecting the body's hormone production, they can have far worse side effects.

A 2020 study published in the journal JAMA Dermatology found that clascoterone was more effective than a placebo - and did not have significant side effects. The study was enough to convince the US authorities to approve the treatment, which American doctors have been able to prescribe since the end of last year.

Acne sufferers in Europe, though, are unlikely to get their hands on the drug any time soon. The wait is not due to any reluctance on the part of the health authorities. The European Medicines Agency said it has not even started evaluating the drug.

The timeframe instead comes down to the company that produces the drug, Switzerland's Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. "As a very small company, we were focused first on the biggest market of the world, which was the US," said Ms Diana Harbort, head of its dermatology division.

She said "there isn't one big company who has interest in acne around the world", pointing out that big pharma firms like Pfizer, Sanofi and Novartis do not sell acne drugs. This means Cosmo needs partners to distribute the drug in each new world region. In the US, clascoterone is distributed by the firm Sun Pharma.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE