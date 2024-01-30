New post-Brexit customs checks spark UK border worries

LONDON - The UK will finally roll out post-Brexit border checks on Jan 31 on food, plant and animal products imported from the European Union, fanning fears of more price hikes, empty shelves and even Valentine’s Day flower shortages.

The long-awaited move will affect dinner-table staples from across the Channel, such as ham, sausages and cured meat, as well as butter, cheese and cream. It will also affect cut flowers.

The changes have been delayed five times because of fears about the knock-on effect on the sluggish UK economy and inflation, which remains elevated amid a broader cost-of-living crisis.

From Jan 31, companies must present certificates for sanitary and phytosanitary imports at the UK border. Some goods from Northern Ireland will also face full customs controls.

London had postponed the checks since leaving the EU’s customs union and single market in January 2021, but UK exports have faced controls for products heading in the opposite direction.

Mr Marco Forgione, director-general at the Institute of Export and International Trade, which represents UK importers, says most companies are “very” worried about negative fallout.

“Over 70 per cent (of member firms) are very concerned about the impact of these changes,” Mr Forgione told AFP, citing a survey by the organisation.

This week’s changes will cost UK businesses approximately £330 million (S$562 million) per year in additional charges, according to government estimates.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration insists that this will not have a significant impact on food inflation.

But that has not allayed concerns.

Not all companies will be affected in the same way, although there is increasing alarm among fruit and flower producers, which rely on imported plants from EU nations, particularly from the Netherlands.

The UK’s National Farmers’ Union argues such horticultural businesses face an “existential threat” from the rule changes, The Guardian newspaper reported.

Dutch flower-growing association VGB has also written to London to express concern.