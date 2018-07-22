New photo released of Britain's Prince George to mark fifth birthday

LONDON (REUTERS) - A picture of a smiling Prince George was released by Britain's royal family on Saturday (July 21) as Queen Elizabeth's great grandson, who is third in line to the throne, prepares to celebrate his fifth birthday.

George, the oldest of Prince William and Kate's three children, was photographed in the garden of his home in Clarence House, central London, after the christening of his brother Louis earlier this month.

George turns five on Sunday.

The Daily Mail reported that George was spending his birthday on the Caribbean island of Mustique in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family.

