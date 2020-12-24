New coronavirus variant present in Ireland, preliminary data indicates

DUBLIN (REUTERS) - Irish health chiefs believe a new variant of the coronavirus found in neighbouring Britain is present in Ireland, but not solely responsible for a rapid spread in the disease.

The likely presence of the more infectious variant is based on preliminary data from a selection of samples from last the weekend, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said in a statement.

The number of people in Ireland infected by someone who has Covid-19 - the so-called reproduction number - has risen to 1.5 to 1.8, the highest level since March.

NPHET also made fresh unspecified recommendations to government, a day after ministers significantly tightened Covid-19 restrictions.

