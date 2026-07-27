New British PM Burnham welcomes Zelensky as first foreign visitor

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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on July 27.

LONDON – Britain’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his first international visitor on July 27 , in a move that underscores London’s steadfast support for Ukraine, Burnham’s office said.

The two leaders met at a naval base, where they were due to hear how UK-led training programmes are helping strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces and deliver results on the battlefield, according to Downing Street.

“Britain stands with Ukraine, shoulder to shoulder, and our support remains unwavering,” Burnham said in a statement.

“Russia should be in no doubt of our resolve, and we will not back down until we achieve long-lasting and just peace for Ukraine.”

During the visit, Burnham and Zelensky were due to meet more than 200 Ukrainian military personnel and sailors who have spent the past three weeks in Britain taking part in Exercise Sea Breeze, a maritime security and counter-mine exercise designed to prepare participants for future missions in the Black Sea.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the UK’s total support for Ukraine has reached £25 billion (S$42.95 billion), including £16 billion in military assistance and £5.6 billion in non-military support, Burnham’s office said.

On July 27 , Burnham, who was speaking alongside Zelensky, said Britain would provide new, home-grown jamming technology to protect Ukrainian drones in the war.

Burnham’s predecessor Keir Starmer visited Kyiv days before he stood down earlier in July , where he pledged €300 million (S$440.6 million) to help equip Ukraine with a squadron of 16 Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets. REUTERS