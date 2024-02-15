Neutral Swiss to beef up military spending in wake of Ukraine war

ZURICH - The government of neutral Switzerland said on Feb 14 it would be ramping up military spending over the coming years, the latest European country to do so in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

President Viola Amherd said that as of 2035, some 20 billion Swiss francs (S$30 billion) in additional funding would be available, compared to planning before the Ukraine war.

Switzerland allocated 1.9 billion francs to equip its armed forces in 2023.

"The security policy situation is obviously difficult given the current instability, with a war on the European continent, armed conflicts in the Middle East and other flashpoints in the world," Ms Amherd told a press conference.

Ms Amherd, who is also defence minister, said there were "so many crises" currently, and the plan was partly taking into account lessons drawn from the Ukraine war.

For 30 years, Switzerland's army has been weakened by savings made following the "peace dividend" which the end of the Cold War yielded, she noted.

The peace dividend refers to reaping economic benefits by cutting defence spending and allocating resources towards other sectors.

Ms Amherd was speaking after her government highlighted gaps in Switzerland's command and control systems, as well as shortfalls in its ground and air forces and cyber defences.

Some Swiss artillery entered service in the 1960s and needed replacing, said Lieutenant-General Thomas Suessli, head of the armed forces.