Netherlands to supply Ukraine with a thousand chargers for remote demining

A volunteer tests a demining device near Kryvyi Rih, in the Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine on Aug 12. PHOTO: REUTERS
KYIV – The Netherlands will send Ukraine a thousand chargers for remote demining, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on a visit to Kyiv.

The announcement coincides with heavily mined Russian defence lines slowing down a Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture territory seized by Russia since its forces invaded in February 2022.

“There is a decision to provide about a thousand portable chargers for remote demining that can make passageways in engineered barriers,” Ms Ollongren was quoted as saying on the Ukrainian defence ministry website at a meeting with Ukrainian minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Tuesday.

“Now, as I know, you are facing the problem of extremely dense mining of territories,” she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that helping Ukraine to get across a massive land mine belt can become a joint effort by Germany and other partners. REUTERS

