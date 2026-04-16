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Netherlands to spend $370 million on drones for Ukraine

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Ukraine's Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov speaks with Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius listening to Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during a visit to Kyiv in February 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • The Netherlands will allocate €248 million to produce drones for Ukraine, enhancing its defence capabilities against Russian attacks.
  • Drones will be manufactured in both the Netherlands and Ukraine, fostering cooperation and offering opportunities for Dutch businesses.
  • NATO allies have already supplied over US$4.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

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AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands will spend €248 million (S$372 million) on producing drones for Ukraine, Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said on April 15.

“Drones play a crucial role on the modern battlefield. Ukrainians deploy them with incredible skill to repel the incessant Russian attacks,” she said, after meeting her counterparts from NATO countries and the alliance’s Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Berlin on April 15.

“Thanks to the good cooperation with Ukraine, we are learning directly from this. This also offers opportunities for our business community,” she added.

The drones will be manufactured in the Netherlands and Ukraine.

NATO allies have already provided over US$4.5 billion in military equipment for Ukraine, according to data from the US ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker released in February. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.