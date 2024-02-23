Netherlands to sign 10-year security pact with Ukraine






AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands said on Friday it will sign a 10-year security deal with Ukraine for continued military support, help in reconstruction and the improvement of its cyberdefences.

The agreement will be signed soon, helping Ukraine in its continued fight against Russia's invasion, Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said.

"Without western support, Ukraine as we know it will cease to exist," Bruins Slot said. "The Russian threat will move closer, putting pressure on the stability and safety of our continent."

Germany signed a similar agreement with Ukraine last week. REUTERS

