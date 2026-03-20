Netherlands tightens security for Iranian dissidents after shooting of man critical of Iran authorities

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FILE PHOTO: Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel speaks to the media, on the day of a Council of Europe diplomatic conference to launch a convention establishing the International Claims Commission for Ukraine, aimed at handling compensation claims related to Russia's war in Ukraine, in The Hague, Netherlands, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, March 20 - The Netherlands is stepping up security for Iranian dissidents living in the country after a man of Iranian descent who is known to be critical of the authorities in Tehran was shot, Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel said on Friday.

A spokesperson for Van Weel declined to provide more details.

The victim of the shooting is a 36-year-old police official who was seriously injured on Thursday morning. It is still unclear who was responsible for the attack. The investigation is ongoing, and Dutch authorities have not yet determined whether there is any link to Iran.

"The Public Prosecution Service is currently taking all possible scenarios into account", Van Weel said late on Thursday on social media platform X.

"Given the Iranian background of the victim, the (National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism), the Public Prosecution Service, the police, and the local authorities are on alert and are taking the necessary security measures."

Iran has been under aerial attack from Israel and the United States for nearly three weeks in a conflict that has disrupted global energy markets and spilled over into other countries. REUTERS