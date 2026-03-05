Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador over attacks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

AMSTERDAM, March 4 - The Netherlands summoned the Iranian ambassador on Wednesday over the Iranian attacks on Gulf countries and the wider region, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said on Wednesday.

"This afternoon, I summoned the Iranian ambassador

to lodge a formal protest against the ongoing Iranian

drone and missile attacks on countries in the Gulf

and the broader region, including Cyprus and

Turkey," Berendsen said on social media platform X.

The Iranian embassy in The Hague did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment. REUTERS