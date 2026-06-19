Netherlands redirects frigate to Strait of Hormuz for possible mission

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AMSTERDAM, June 19 - The Netherlands said on Friday it had redirected a frigate towards the Strait of Hormuz, in order to be able to join a possible international mission there.

The air defence frigate is currently in the Indo-Pacific region, and would take several weeks to arrive in the region of the Strait of Hormuz, defence minister Dilan Yesilgoz said in a letter to parliament.

Oil shipments through the strait have picked up since the U.S. and Iran signed a ceasefire deal this week, despite security concerns by shipping and insurance industry officials who have called for the urgent deployment of mine-clearing vessels to the waterway.

France and Britain have been pushing plans for a multinational naval mission, but diplomats say Iran has signalled strong opposition to any foreign military presence in the waterway.

Germany said on Thursday it was deploying two ships to the Red Sea in preparation for a possible military mission in the strait. REUTERS