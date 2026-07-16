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Netherlands records 900 excess deaths during heatwave

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A houseboat resident watering his plants during a heatwave in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on June 26.

A houseboat resident watering his plants during a heatwave in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on June 26.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • The Netherlands recorded over 900 excess deaths during a heatwave from June 22 to July 5, with the elderly and those in hotter regions most affected.
  • Health authorities suspect the heatwave played a significant role in the increased mortality, though the exact cause remains unconfirmed.
  • Similar heatwaves across Europe broke temperature records and caused thousands of excess deaths, with climate change making these events "virtually impossible" without its influence.

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THE HAGUE - The Netherlands registered more than 900 excess deaths in late June and early July as a heatwave scorched western Europe, health authorities said on July 15, the latest country to report a surge in mortality.

“The cause of these deaths is unknown but it is highly likely the heat played a role,” the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said in a statement.

The country recorded 911 deaths more than would be usual for the period from June 22 to July 5, it said, with people aged 80 and over hit particularly hard, as well as those living in the south and east, where temperatures were highest – near 40 deg C in some areas.

A series of recent heatwaves in Europe have broken temperature records and caused thousands of excess deaths in countries including Belgium, Britain, France and Spain, according to estimates.

The June heatwaves would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change, according to the World Weather Attribution group of scientists. AFP

More on this topic
Europe recorded over 10,000 excess deaths during late June heatwave: Data
Spain attributes over 1,000 excess deaths to heat in second-hottest June ever
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.