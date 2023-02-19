Netherlands expels Russian diplomats, closes trade mission

THE HAGUE – The Dutch Foreign Ministry on Saturday announced the expulsion of several Russian diplomats and the closure of Russia’s trade mission in Amsterdam, accusing Moscow of using it for spying.

It was the latest development in a dispute over Russia’s failure to grant visas to Dutch diplomats to staff their embassy in Moscow and the consulate in St Petersburg.

Because of the lack of staff, the consulate will close on Monday, though the embassy will stay open, the statement added.

“Despite numerous attempts by the Netherlands to find a solution, Russia continues to try to get intelligence officers in the Netherlands under diplomatic cover,” said Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra in the statement. “We cannot and will not allow that.”

At the same time, it was important to keep embassies open as a communications channel, even with relations with Russia so strained, he added.

The Russian diplomats being told to leave have two weeks to leave the country, while Russia’s trade mission in Amsterdam has to be closed from Tuesday, the statement said.

Mr Hoekstra told Dutch broadcaster NOS that he expected around a dozen Russian diplomats would have to leave the country.

Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine has led to a wave of international condemnation and sanctions backed by the expulsion of hundreds of Russian diplomats from Western nations, some accused of spying. Moscow has responded by sending home dozens of Western diplomats.

The Netherlands expelled 17 Russian diplomats shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, leaving 58 in the country before Saturday’s announcement, according to Dutch media reports.

In response, Russia expelled 15 Dutch diplomats, and since then, talks on naming new diplomats to each country have failed, the Dutch government said.

As a result, “the Russian Embassy in The Hague will not be able to have more diplomats than the Dutch Embassy in Moscow”, it said.